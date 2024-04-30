OPEC+ Overproducers Present Plans For Cutting More Oil Production

As part of their commitment to compensate for exceeding production quotas, certain OPEC+ members have submitted detailed plans outlining how they intend to implement these compensatory cuts. Both Iraq and Kazakhstan, nations that had surpassed their agreed-upon oil production targets by several hundred thousand barrels per day in the first quarter of the year, have submitted their respective plans to the alliance. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry confirmed via email that it has finalized its schedule for compensatory cuts. Iraq has also submitted its…