OPEC+ Panel Unlikely to Propose Policy Changes as Oil Prices Hit 2024 High

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC+ is unlikely to propose any changes to oil production policy when it meets on April 3, numerous sources in the alliance have told Reuters. The JMMC, the panel that takes stock of oil market developments and proposes courses of action to the ministers of the OPEC+ group, is meeting on Wednesday, just as oil prices hit their highest level so far this year – and the highest in five months – amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and signs of tightening oil supply.…