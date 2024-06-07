OPEC+ Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers. Let’s take a look.1. OPEC+ Rolls Over Voluntary Cuts, Paves the Way for 2025 Return of Crude- OPEC+ extended their 2.2 million b/d voluntary crude production through Q3 2024, however the group has also charted a path to bring back those volumes back to the market from October 2024 onwards.…