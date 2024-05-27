OPEC Remains Optimistic About Global Oil Demand

The global economy has been relatively resilient in recent months, which has led OPEC to continue to anticipate robust oil demand growth this year and next, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday. “For 2024, oil demand growth is at 2.2 mb/d, with total global demand anticipated to average 104.5 mb/d,” Al Ghais told the Special Session of the 141st Meeting of OPEC’s Economic Commission Board. Next year, the global oil demand growth forecast shows a further robust expansion of 1.8 million…