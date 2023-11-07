07 Nov, 23

OPEC Says Door Is Open for Brazil To Join Oil Group

OPEC’s door is open should Brazil wish the join the oil exporting group, OPEC’s Secretary General HE Haitham al-Ghais said at this week’s Argus European Crude Conference. “Today, Brazil has become one of the biggest exporters and they’ve stopped buying up crude. So the door is open,” al-Ghais said. For OPEC, it makes sense to bring Brazil into the fold, with its oil and gas production hitting record highs in July of 4.48 million boe/d. Oil output was up 18.6% year over year according to ANP data, reaching 3.51…

