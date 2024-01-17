OPEC Sees Production Rise In December Despite Cut Pledges

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries produced more crude oil in December than it had in November, according to the group’s latest edition of its highly anticipated Monthly Oil Market Report. For December, the group produced 26.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, up from 26.628 million barrels of crude oil per day the month prior. The output hike was primarily due to increased output from Nigeria, which saw its production rise from 1.319 million bpd to 1.418 million bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. Iraq also…