OPEC Sees World Oil Demand Increasing by 1.8 Million Bpd in 2025

World oil demand next year is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels per day, OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report released on Tuesday. OPEC sees the demand for crude oil rising by 1.8 million bpd to 106.2 million barrels per day next year, with the OECD region expecting to see 0.1 million bpd of that 1.8 million bpd growth, and non-OECD realizing the lion’s share at 1.7 million bpd growth. OPEC’s outlook on 2024 oil demand was unchanged for this month, eyeing a 2.2 million bpd growth rate, to 104.36 million bpd, the…