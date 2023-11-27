27 Nov, 23

OPEC Source Tells Reuters Bigger Cuts A Likely Option

An OPEC+ source told Reuters on Monday that the expanded cartel is considering bigger oil output cuts during its November 30 meeting, which was originally delayed for four days over a production quota dispute between OPEC leaders and African nations.  The unnamed OPEC+ source told Reuters he expected an option for a “collective further reduction” in oil production during the next meeting. The source’s comments echo similar comments made earlier in November suggesting that additional cuts would be considered. Last…

