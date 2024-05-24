OPEC+ to Hold Key Policy Meeting Online and a Day Later Than Planned

The OPEC+ alliance will hold its meeting in early June a day later than initially planned and via a video conference instead of in person, OPEC said on Friday. All meetings previously planned to take place in person in Vienna on June 1 will now be held online on June 2. The three key meetings that will be now held via video conference are the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), the panel monitoring market developments and potentially recommending actions to the ministers to take, the meeting of the OPEC ministers,…