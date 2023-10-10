OPEC Warns Net Zero Push Endangers Global Energy Security

Climate action to reach net zero undermines investment in the oil sector and jeopardises global energy security, warned OPEC. General secretary Haitham al-Ghais took aim at forecasters predicting a drop-off in oil demand this decade, with the cartel engaged in a protracted war of words with the International Energy Agency over investments in oil and gas projects.The climate agency has urged countries to stop new fossil fuel investments to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and to achieve the goals of Paris Agreement of sustaining global temperature…