OPEC’s 2024 Crude Oil Production Cuts, Explained

On November 30, 2023, OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to cut oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) starting in January 2024. This decision was driven by several factors, but it might be helpful to consider OPEC’s motivations. In much of the world – particularly countries that are net crude oil importers – OPEC’s motivations are frequently at odds with the economic desires of those countries. OPEC seeks to maximize the value of the crude…