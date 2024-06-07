OPEC’s Cautious and Calculated Strategy

OPEC’s decision on Sunday to leave the door open for rolling back some of the production cuts, while not an unprecedented move, has led to a bearish reaction in the oil markets, with prices plummeting in the days following the announcement. Analysts have expressed concern over this ambiguity, despite OPEC’s historical approach of adapting its policies based on market conditions. The group’s commitment to maintaining flexibility ensures they can respond dynamically to shifts in global oil demand and supply. The immediate market reaction appears…