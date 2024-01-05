OPEC’s December Production Up, Not Down: Survey

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased its crude oil production in December, collectively pumping 27.88 million barrels per day, according to a new Reuters survey published on Friday. OPEC’s production rose by an average of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), the survey showed, with production increases seen in OPEC’s 2nd largest producer, Iraq, as well as Angola—accounting for 60,000 bpd of the overage. Nigeria also saw a production increase. The group’s most prolific producer, Saudi Arabia, on…