OPEC’s Next Production Decision Could Be Decided in the UAE

As the global oil market eagerly anticipates the upcoming OPEC(+) production decision—a potential shift in the current production cut strategy—most eyes are on Saudi Arabia or Aramco leaders. However, there’s a new player in town, already hinting at a dramatic strategy change without OPEC’s approval. Sources in Abu Dhabi suggest the Emirate is no longer convinced of the necessity of OPEC+ production cuts, given the current volatile oil markets and increased demand. Simultaneously, ADNOC sources indicate an imminent production increase.…