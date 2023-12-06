OPEC’s Oil Output Drops for the First Time Since July

OPEC’s crude oil production dropped in November for the first monthly decline since July as Nigeria and Iraq saw lower shipments, the monthly Reuters survey found on Wednesday. OPEC produced 27.81 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, a drop of 90,000 bpd compared to October, the Reuters survey of OPEC sources, consultants, and vessel-tracking companies showed. In the three months before November, OPEC’s oil output was either flat or rising as growing supply from African members and Iran largely…