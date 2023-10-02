OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September from August – the second monthly increase in a row – as higher output in Iran and Nigeria offset the Saudi cuts, the monthly Reuters survey showed on Monday. All OPEC members produced 27.73 million bpd in September, as Nigeria and Iran boosted production the most, according to the survey based on vessel-tracking data, consultants, and sources at OPEC and oil firms. Nigeria, which has been lagging behind its quota in the OPEC+…