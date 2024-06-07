Opportunities to Watch as Power Grid Expansion Shifts into High Gear

Authored by Michael Lebowitz via RealInvestmentAdvice.com, We continue with our discussion of investment ideas that could benefit from upgrading and expanding the power grid to accommodate surging demand from AI data centers and EVs. This third and final part of this series focuses on alternative energy sources, utility companies, and other companies related to the power grid infrastructure. If you haven’t read Parts ONE or TWO we recommend reading them before continuing. Alternative/Renewable Energy Sources In 2022, the Department of Energy…