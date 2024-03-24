Optimism on the Horizon: Positive Trends in the UK Economy

It was another busy week for the UK economy in which we got fresh data on inflation and another interest rate decision from the Bank of England. Before asking where it all leaves the UK economy, its worth a quick recap. On Wednesday, inflation fell to 3.4 per cent thanks largely to falling food prices. This was slightly lower than the 3.5 per cent expected by economists. Services inflation also fell, but remained elevated at 6.1 per cent. Before the Bank of England met on Thursday, S&P‘s closely watch…