Orban Says Ukraine’s EU Accession Not Currently In Hungary’s Interest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said opening European Union accession negotiations with Ukraine is not currently in Budapest’s interest and that the 27-member bloc should opt instead for a “strategic partnership” with the war-wracked country. In a progress report last month, the European Commission — the bloc’s executive body — recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets the required conditions after gaining candidate status together with much smaller Moldova in June last year.Orban, a right-wing populist…

