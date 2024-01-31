Organic Cathode Batteries: A Leap Forward in Eco-Friendly Energy Storage

Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers announced a new organic battery material that could offer a more sustainable way to power electric cars. The lithium-ion battery includes a cathode based on organic materials to replace the cobalt or nickel. The reporting paper has been published in ACS Central Science. For now many electric vehicles are powered by batteries that contain cobalt – a metal that carries high financial, environmental, and social costs. In a new study, the researchers showed that the organic material, which could…