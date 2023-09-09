09 Sep, 23

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Uncategorized

The world’s largest offshore wind farm developer is preparing to walk away from US projects unless the Biden administration guarantees more support, Bloomberg reported.  “We are still upholding a real option to walk away,” Orsted CEO Mads Nipper told Bloomberg in an interview in London on Tuesday.  Nipper continued, “But right now, we are still working towards a final investment decision on projects in America.” The Biden administration has touted offshore wind farms as an essential component of decarbonizing America’s grid,…

