Pace Of Global Natural Gas Demand Growth Set To Slow: IEA

The pace at which demand for natural gas is set to grow over the coming years is set to slow, according to the IEA”s new medium-term forecast published on Tuesday. Global gas demand is set for 1.6% growth per year between 2022 and 2026, according to the IEA”s new Gas 2023 Medium-Term Market Report—this is down from the 2.5% per year seen between 2017 and 2021. The IEA claims the reason for the slowdown is the 2022 global energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has “ushered in a different era for…