Pakistan Considers Iran Gas Pipeline Restart Despite U.S. Sanctions

Via The Cradle Pakistan is mulling over completing a much-delayed pipeline project with Iran, which has been stalled for years and has failed to move forward due to US sanctions. Islamabad is considering finalizing the first phase of the 80-kilometer pipeline, according to Pakistani news site The Nation. “Islamabad is contemplating to kick-off construction work on the 80 kilometers portion of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project… to escape a potential penalty of $18 billion,” the report said. “Pakistan will submit an application to seek…