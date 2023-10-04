Panasonic’s $4 Billion Coal-Powered Battery Plant Sparks ESG Concerns

Panasonic’s new battery plant in Kansas will require an amount of energy equivalent to that used by a small city, forcing a nearby utility to halt the shutdown of a coal-fired power plant. This has sparked criticism that electric vehicle production and electric vehicles aren’t ‘ESG-friendly.’ According to The Kansas City Star, citing documents filed by power company Evergy with the Kansas Corporation Commission, Panasonic’s 4-million-square-foot plant in Johnson County will double the utility’s load and require two new substations and upgrades…