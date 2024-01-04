Pemex Gives Processing Forecast for Newest Oil Refinery

Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex said on Thursday that its newest refinery—with a nameplate processing capacity of 340,000 bpd, will process 243,000 bpd this year before achieving full capacity in 2025. The country’s newest refinery has been hailed as one of Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s critical achievements on the country’s quest to sever the yoke of imported fuels—a large chunk of which comes from the United States. According to a presentation given by Pemex CEO Octavio Romero,…