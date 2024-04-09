Pemex Oil Platform Fire Claims At Least One Life

One person has been killed, with two others in critical condition, following a fire over the weekend at an offshore platform operated by Mexico’s state-run Pemex in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Nine workers were injured in the fire that started on Saturday at Pemex’s offshore Akal-B platform, according to Reuters. Initially, on Sunday, Pemex had reported that the fire had resulted in injuries for two people, none critical, claiming that the fire had been brought under control in a matter of minutes. On Monday, however,…