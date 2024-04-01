Permian Oil Producers Eye Next-Gen Nuclear to Cleaner Drilling

American shale companies are eyeing the benefits of small nuclear reactors to power their Permian Basin drilling campaigns in order to reduce carbon emissions in a reliable and sustainable manner, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Among those eyeing small nuclear reactors is the largest independent producer in the region, Diamondback Energy Inc, which Bloomberg reports has already signed a letter of intent for a supply of next-generation nuclear reactors. The letter of intent was with Oklo Inc, whose CEO, Jacob Dewitte, reportedly told…