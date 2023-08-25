Permian Rig Count Drops Amid Rising U.S. Crude Production

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 10 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count fell to 632 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 133 active drilling rigs. The number of oil rigs fell by 8 this week to 512, down by 93 from a year ago. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 to 115, a loss of 43 active gas rigs from a year ago. Miscellaneous rigs remained the same. The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 7 to 320, while rigs in the…