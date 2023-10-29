Perovskite Solar Cell Breakthrough Boosts Performance At High Temperatures

A University of Hong Kong (CityU) team has engineered a unique type of self-assembled monolayer, or SAM for short, and anchored it on a nickel oxide surface as a charge extraction layer for building perovskite solar cells. Perovskite solar cells are a promising frontier in the solar energy landscape, known for their impressive power conversion efficiency. However, they have one significant drawback: thermal instability, i.e. they don’t tend to perform well when exposed to high temperatures. Professor Zhu Zonglong of the Department of Chemistry…