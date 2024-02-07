Petrobras Discusses Joint Projects With Other National Oil Companies

Brazilian state oil and gas company Petrobras is discussing potential cooperation in energy projects with other national oil companies (NOCs) from the Middle East, China, and India, Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates told Reuters on Wednesday. The NOCs with which the Brazilian state firm is currently in talks include Kuwait Petroleum and QatarEnergy, the executive told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy forum in India. Petrobras is keen to collaborate with Kuwait Petroleum on upgrading Brazilian refineries and cooperating in petrochemicals,…