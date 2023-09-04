04 Sep, 23

Petrobras Suspends Key Asset Sales

UncategorizedNo Comments

Brazilian national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR), aka Petrobras, has halted the sale of key assets in a  broad divestment process that was kicked off by Petrobras’ previous management under former President Jair Bolsonaro. The state-run firm has announced it will no longer sell the onshore Urucu and Bahia-Terra clusters, as well as the Manati oilfield and Petrobras Operaciones, its subsidiary in Argentina. The company says it has adopted a new policy for oil exploration and production based on “maximizing portfolio value by…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.