Petrobras Suspends Key Asset Sales

Brazilian national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR), aka Petrobras, has halted the sale of key assets in a broad divestment process that was kicked off by Petrobras’ previous management under former President Jair Bolsonaro. The state-run firm has announced it will no longer sell the onshore Urucu and Bahia-Terra clusters, as well as the Manati oilfield and Petrobras Operaciones, its subsidiary in Argentina. The company says it has adopted a new policy for oil exploration and production based on “maximizing portfolio value by…