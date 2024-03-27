PetroChina Aims to Power All Its Output With Clean Energy by 2033

Chinese state oil and gas giant PetroChina plans to power all its drilling and refining activities with clean power by 2033 and to install massive renewable energy capacity this year. The Chinese firm is pledging to boost renewables operations just when international oil majors have started to walk back on some of their clean energy ambitions. Shell, for example, reaffirmed earlier this month its ambitions to be a net-zero energy business by 2050 but eased its carbon intensity target for 2030 as it has shifted away…