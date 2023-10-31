PetroChina Expects 10% Rise In Chinese Fuel Demand In Q4

China’s fuel demand is set to jump by 10% this quarter compared to the same period of 2022 thanks to the latest economic stimulus policies, Huang Yongzhang, the president of state energy giant PetroChina, has said. “In the fourth quarter, China’s economic stimulus policy is going to yield more results, domestic consumptions are set to rebound further…and demand for industrial products is going to improve,” Huang told investors in an online roadshow, as carried by Reuters. PetroChina, the second largest refiner in the country…