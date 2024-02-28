28 Feb, 24

Philippines To Explore Other Oil and Gas Areas amid China Tensions

The Philippines is looking to explore for oil and gas in areas other than the South China Sea where a territorial dispute with China has hindered exploration plans, the Philippine Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales told Bloomberg in an interview published on Wednesday. “We are looking at the Sulu Sea area as the new exploration hot spot and there are companies now involved here,” Sales told Bloomberg. The Philippines has been seeking to develop the Reed Bank area in the South China Sea, which hosts a stalled Philippine…

