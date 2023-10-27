Phillips 66 Books Q3 Profit Below Expectations

U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) reported on Friday adjusted earnings of $4.63 per share for the third quarter, missing analyst expectations despite stronger refining margins compared to the second quarter. Phillips 66, which also operates in the midstream and chemicals segments, reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion for the third quarter, up from $1.8 billion for the second quarter. In Q2, American refiners – including Phillips 66 – were hit by low refining margins. For the third quarter, the adjusted earnings per share at…