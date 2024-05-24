Pierre Andurand Sees Copper Hitting a Record-High $40,000 in Four Years

Copper prices are set to quadruple in the next four years or so to hit $40,000 per ton as electrification and renewable energy rollout accelerates, hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday. The world will see demand for copper double due to the energy transition, military usage, and soaring numbers of data centers that support AI technologies, according to the hedge fund manager who is a top energy derivatives trader. “I think we could end up to $40,000 per tonne over…