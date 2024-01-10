PJM: Electrification Will Raise Power Demand Peaks in the Long Term

Electrification of transport and homes, as well as consumer demand for all kinds of technology, are set to continuously raise electricity demand for summer and winter peaks in the United States, the biggest U.S. grid operator, PJM Interconnection, said in its long-term load forecast this week. Estimated electricity demand is expected to grow by 1.7% per year for summer peaks, by 2% for winter peaks, and by 2.4% for net energy over a 10-year planning horizon starting in 2024, said PJM Interconnection,…