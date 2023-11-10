Plug Power Crashes After ‘Going Concern’ Warning

Shares of Plug Power, a company specializing in hydrogen and fuel-cell energy, plummeted by 30% in premarket trading in New York. This steep decline followed the company’s third-quarter earnings report on Thursday evening, which cited “unprecedented supply challenges in the hydrogen network in North America.” Plug Power reported third-quarter losses of $283.5 million, equivalent to 47 cents per share, widening from a loss of $170.8 million, or 30 cents per share, in the same quarter one year ago. The company’s revenue increased to $199 million…