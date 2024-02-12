Plunging Oil and Gas Sales Drag Russia’s Exports to Europe Down by 68%

Russia’s exports to Europe plunged by 68% last year, compared to 2022, dragged down by significantly lower EU imports of oil and gas from Russia, according to official Russian data. The value of Russian exports to Europe plummeted by 68% year-on-year to $84.9 billion in 2023, Agence France Presse (AFP) quoted a report from the Russian news agency Interfax based on data by the Russian federal customs agency. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has stopped publishing trade data with individual countries and is not reporting the…