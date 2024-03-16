Poland to Sink $16 Billion In Energy Grid to Handle Renewables

Poland is set to spend $16 billion on upgrading and expanding its power grid to accommodate additional renewable and nuclear capacity, the country’s power grid operator said on Friday. Grid operator PSE said that its draft investment plan includes more than 3,000 miles of 400 kV transmission lines in a push to hasten the transition of the country’s energy sources from coal to cleaner energy. In its current state, Poland’s grid is capable of accommodating the country’s energy usage through coal-fired power—the country’s…