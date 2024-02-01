Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

These days, ESG investments have lost their luster given high interest rates, political backlash, and greenwashing scrutiny. In 2021 during the pandemic boom, U.S. sustainable funds hit a record $358 billion in assets, up from $95 billion in 2017. But since then, investor interest has waned as higher borrowing costs impact capital-intensive clean tech stocks. This graphic, created by Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld, shows the drop in sustainable fund flows—often considered an indicator of investor sentiment—based on data from Morningstar.…