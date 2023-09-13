Political Turmoil Clouds Georgia’s EU Future

It is fair to say that Brussels reacted with incredulity at the latest move by the Georgian government to commence impeachment proceedings against that Caucasus country’s president, Salome Zurabishvili, for visiting foreign countries without government approval. It follows her visits to Brussels for talks with the European Council President Charles Michel on September 1 and then going on to meet with other state and government heads in the bloc. Several diplomats I spoke to on background said they didn’t quite understand why a president of a country…