Port Workers’ Strike Could Delay Chile’s Commodity Exports

Commodity exports from Chile, a top producer of copper and lithium, could be delayed amid a workers’ strike that began early on Thursday, which disrupted loading and unloading of vessels. Members of the UPC and FTPC trade unions started a 24-hour strike on Thursday morning local time, Bloomberg reports. “The strike is intended to draw the attention of the government regarding the union’s demands related to decarbonization and unemployment in ports,” Albatrans International Freight Forwarders said in a LinkedIn post on…