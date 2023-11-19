Potential Tariffs on Chinese EV Imports Stir Global Trade Concerns

Via Metal Miner The Renewables MMI (Monthly Metals Index) remains volatile, especially when it comes to EV battery technology. Starting in August, the index experienced sharp up-and-down movements from month to month. Indeed, between October 1 and November 1, the index dropped 4.22%. Most index components, including grain-oriented electrical steel, dropped, with only a few managing to move sideways. Cobalt proved the only outlier in the entire index, shooting up 11.85%. That said, this price rise follows the normal seasonal demand boost for cobalt,…