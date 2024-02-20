Precious Metal Investors Face Continued Turbulence

Via Metal Miner After almost a year of sideways movement, the Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) broke its trend, declining by 4.71%. Despite the break in sideways movement for precious metal prices as a whole, most individual commodities still lack strong bullish or bearish movement as they move through Q1. Most gold and other precious metals investors saw their hopes for the Fed lowering interest rates sooner than later dashed. This clearly impacted precious metals markets, particularly gold. And though some recession concerns…