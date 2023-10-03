Precious Metals Feel The Heat As Fed Keeps Interest Rates High

Via Metal Miner In recent weeks, leading up to the end of the month, indices like the S&P500 and metals like silver and gold began to run out of steam. The impetus for the decline in stock and precious metal prices was recent Fed comments regarding higher interest rates in the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, other indexes such as oil, 10Y, and 2Y treasuries have all remained poised to see higher prices. Treasuries have since pushed to new highs, increasing a total of 38% since the low of May 2023. This indicates a risky environment for investors…