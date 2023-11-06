Price Of Russian Oil For India Dropped In September

High prices and maintenance prompted Indian refiners to reduce purchases of Russian crude oil in September compared to August, which resulted in lower prices of Russia’s crude landing in the world’s third-largest oil importer in September, per Reuters estimates based on official Indian data. In September, the average landed price of Russian crude for India was around $81.70 per barrel, down from about $86 a barrel in August, according to the data from the Indian Trade Ministry crunched by Reuters. The lower demand from Indian refiners…