Prices at American Pumps Tick Higher Amid Volatility

Prices at U.S. gas stations have ticked upwards after two weeks of declines, with the escalating situation in the Red Sea creating significant volatility, according to GasBuddy on Monday. National average prices rose 0.6 cents from a week ago, hitting $3.04 on Sunday, but still down 1.4 cents from a month ago and down 23.9 cents from a year ago. The national average price for diesel in the U.S. has seen a 2-cent drop in the last week, now at $3.89 per gallon, which represents a drop of 69 cents from a year ago. “Last week…