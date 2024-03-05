Private Indian Firms Look to Build 10 GW of Coal Power Capacity

Following six years of no major private sector coal power capacity buildout, major private Indian power firms are now vying to install at least 10 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired capacity over the next decade, sources with knowledge of the plans have told Reuters. Major private utilities, including Adani Power, JSW Group, and Essar Power, have told India’s Ministry of Power they are now willing to expand old coal-fired power plants or finish previously mothballed projects, according to the sources and to a government presentation that Reuters…