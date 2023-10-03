Production Pauses Hit Tesla’s Q3 Figures Harder Than Anticipated

Tesla released its production and delivery numbers for Q3, stating it delivered 435,059 vehicles and produced 430,488 vehicles, missing consensus delivery estimates of 456,722, according to Bloomberg. Shares were down as much as 3.5% in pre-market trading on Monday before slightly paring losses. The market had expected lackluster numbers for the quarter, but Tesla’s report still missed the street’s most modest of estimates. A consensus of analysts polled by StreetAccount and cited by CNBC had even higher estimates for…